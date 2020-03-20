Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 761.69% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

