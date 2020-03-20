Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Capri stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

