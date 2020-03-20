Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.86.
Capri stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.