Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.
About Capitala Finance
Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.
