Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 62.79%. On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

