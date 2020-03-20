Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAL. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Capital & Regional to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

LON CAL opened at GBX 77.52 ($1.02) on Tuesday. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 133.20 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 306 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.91.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 367 ($4.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 38.20 ($0.50) by GBX 328.80 ($4.33). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital & Regional will post 446.0000049 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.13%.

In other Capital & Regional news, insider Laura Whyte purchased 24,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86). Also, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

