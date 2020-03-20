Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ring Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REI. Alliance Global Partners cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities cut Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

REI opened at $0.74 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Ring Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 478,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ring Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 305,283 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 458.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.