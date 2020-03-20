CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.99. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.01%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.25%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

