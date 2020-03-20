CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CWX opened at C$3.11 on Monday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The firm has a market cap of $247.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.01%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.25%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

