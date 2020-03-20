Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$340.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$375.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$338.33.

TSE:CP opened at C$279.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$336.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$320.54. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

