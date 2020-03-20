Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$47.00.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cormark cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.17.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.07. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at C$502,567.76. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,754,982 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

