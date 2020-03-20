Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Lowered to In-Line at Evercore

Evercore cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$47.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$11.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.07. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.57.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total transaction of C$1,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,487,623.06. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,754,982 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

