Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT traded as low as C$46.46 and last traded at C$46.86, with a volume of 185373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.05.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

