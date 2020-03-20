Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.94.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68. Canada Goose has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after buying an additional 3,514,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,963,000 after buying an additional 1,305,206 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,224,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after buying an additional 1,047,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,779,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

