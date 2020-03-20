Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.96

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 26184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.23%.

In other news, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at $416,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brent L. Moody purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

