Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.54% of Callaway Golf worth $30,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELY opened at $7.21 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

