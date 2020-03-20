Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$0.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.92.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$0.26 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$317.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.