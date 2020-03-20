Caigen Wang Acquires 4,125,000 Shares of Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE) Stock

Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE) insider Caigen Wang bought 4,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$783,750.00 ($555,851.06).

About Tietto Minerals

Tietto Minerals Limited engages in the gold exploration activities in Côte d'Ivoire and Liberia in West Africa. It holds interests in the Abujar gold project comprising three tenements covering an area of 1,114 kilometers located in the central western region of Côte d'Ivoire; and the Dube South and Cestos gold projects in Liberia.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Tietto Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tietto Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.