Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.95

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 10581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $633.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 1,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

