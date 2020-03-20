Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cactus by 998.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Cactus stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

