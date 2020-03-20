Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stake Lessened by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,373 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,304,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COG. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.