Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $31.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cabot traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 24345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 852,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,357 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Cabot by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,279,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.