Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 100,000 Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

XOMA stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. XOMA Corp has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

