Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 100,000 Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
XOMA stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. XOMA Corp has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.
See Also: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.