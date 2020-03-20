Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BFST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens raised shares of Business First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.63.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.