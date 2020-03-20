Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Berkshire Bancorp (NASDAQ:BERK) Head to Head Survey

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 1.13 $23.77 million $1.80 5.36 Berkshire Bancorp $29.79 million 4.36 $5.62 million N/A N/A

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 20.82% 8.93% 1.14% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Business First Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25 Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 209.47%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Berkshire Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates through 25 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

