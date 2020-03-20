Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBY. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,153 ($15.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,752.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,023.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

