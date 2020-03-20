Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBY. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,915 ($25.19).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,153 ($15.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,752.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,023.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

