Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.73. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

