Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.89, with a volume of 274232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$58.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 761.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

