Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.51

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 53529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

BIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 780,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $10,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after acquiring an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $8,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

