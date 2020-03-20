Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.07

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 3308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

