Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 116354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,297,000 after buying an additional 348,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

