Brokers Set Expectations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SBCF opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,384,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 113,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 875,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

