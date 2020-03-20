Brokers Set Expectations for Enerplus Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.45.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.02.

The firm also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -10.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,389.50. Also, Director Elliott Pew acquired 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at C$319,718.77.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.