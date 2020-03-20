Brokers Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

CMA stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

