Brokers Offer Predictions for Xilinx, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.68.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,596 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Xilinx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 54,990 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,697,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

