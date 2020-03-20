Brokers Offer Predictions for Terex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE:TEX opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. Terex has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty bought 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. In the last three months, insiders bought 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 114.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

