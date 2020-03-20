Brokers Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Comerica stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

