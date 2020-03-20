Brokers Issue Forecasts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year.

CPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 619,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

