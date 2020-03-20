Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aritzia Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aritzia in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Aritzia’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATZ. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$11.01 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$267.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.10 million.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

