Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Broadcom worth $134,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $194.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.45. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

