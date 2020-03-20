British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

