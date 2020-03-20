Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d+ rating. The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 27919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,169,000 after buying an additional 177,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after buying an additional 365,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

