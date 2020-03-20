Brian A. Hand Buys 3,950 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) SVP Brian A. Hand purchased 3,950 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SUN opened at $15.00 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.01%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

