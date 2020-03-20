Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.78 ($57.89).

FRA:BNR opened at €32.22 ($37.47) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a one year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.17.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

