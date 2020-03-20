BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.91

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 4731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 216,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

