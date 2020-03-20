BP (LON:BP) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 570 ($7.50).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

BP stock opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 412.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. BP’s payout ratio is 1.62%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

