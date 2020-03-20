Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

