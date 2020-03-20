Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

BXP opened at $85.57 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

