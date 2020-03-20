Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) vs. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Critical Survey

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boston Private Financial and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Luther Burbank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Luther Burbank has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.97%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Luther Burbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $409.99 million 1.27 $80.03 million $0.96 6.52 Luther Burbank $271.82 million 1.67 $48.86 million $0.87 9.30

Boston Private Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Boston Private Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Boston Private Financial pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Private Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Boston Private Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 19.66% 10.11% 0.93% Luther Burbank 17.98% 8.12% 0.69%

Summary

Boston Private Financial beats Luther Burbank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, it provides wealth management solutions comprising customized investment solutions, wealth planning, trust, and family office services for high net worth individuals and families; services for pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals and their families; and financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate and insurance planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, and intergenerational gifting and succession planning. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment and equal housing lending activities; and issues trust preferred securities. As of January 28, 2019, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through nine branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 9 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

