Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,629 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.30% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $30,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of BAH opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

