Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Bonavista Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Bonavista Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$0.78.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonavista Energy stock opened at C$0.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.51. Bonavista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonavista Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.