Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.75.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.65 to C$1.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.18.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.48 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.62.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

